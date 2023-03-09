Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $88.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after buying an additional 267,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

