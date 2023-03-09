International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director David I. Greenberg Sells 7,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.04.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

