Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.17 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $35.63 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00023882 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00071597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,654,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,225,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

