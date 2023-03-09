Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $121.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $436.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 381.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

