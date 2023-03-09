Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.79

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.79 and traded as low as $28.34. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 4,143,250 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 674.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,998 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,429,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 539,099 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 746,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 531,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at $11,888,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

