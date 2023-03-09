Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 202,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 298,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.