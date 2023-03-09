Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.81

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and traded as low as $32.00. Janel shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,423 shares trading hands.

Janel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter. Janel had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

