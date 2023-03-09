Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe Sells 2,690 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $137.75. 533,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,185. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82,332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

