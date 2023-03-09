Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $230.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $182.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $575.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

