Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.19

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and traded as low as $52.30. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 2,175 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on JMPLY shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,012.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

