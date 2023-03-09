Joystick Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.20 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $14.20 million and $20,820.68 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00222249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,376.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06911133 USD and is down -9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,955.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

