JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,899.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

