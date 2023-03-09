Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kadant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $221.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Kadant’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

