Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Up 3.6%

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.71. 210,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 234,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Kinetik Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.19%.

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

