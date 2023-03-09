Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.95. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$50.45.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.10.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.