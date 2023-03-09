Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.

Lantern Pharma Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

