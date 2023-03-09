Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.
Lantern Pharma Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
