Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.53. 523,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,092. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

