Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.77

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and traded as high as $19.25. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank. It offers banking, investment, tax, and wealth management services in the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee Region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.
