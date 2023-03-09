LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 5%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 90,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 868,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA upgraded LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
LexinFintech Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $514.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.