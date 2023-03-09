LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 5%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXGet Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 90,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 868,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

LX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA upgraded LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $514.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,334.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

