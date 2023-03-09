Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 14,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 711,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

