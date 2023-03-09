Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.18

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.18 and traded as low as C$31.76. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$32.03, with a volume of 850,466 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.67.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.14.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

