Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.18

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.18 and traded as low as C$31.76. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$32.03, with a volume of 850,466 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.67.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 7.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.14.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.