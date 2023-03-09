Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.66

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 35614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.