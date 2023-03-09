Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $292.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.