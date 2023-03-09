Mask Network Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $224.07 million and approximately $127.55 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00014440 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00427428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.75 or 0.28888126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.