Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $16.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

