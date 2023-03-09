Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $44.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.52. 103,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,630. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

