Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,007 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,316,000 after buying an additional 455,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $276.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

