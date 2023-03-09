Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $552.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.31.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,068.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

