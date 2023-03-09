Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Metcash (OTC:MCSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Metcash Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTC:MCSHF opened at 2.80 on Thursday. Metcash has a 1 year low of 2.58 and a 1 year high of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.76.
About Metcash
