Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Metcash (OTC:MCSHFGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:MCSHF opened at 2.80 on Thursday. Metcash has a 1 year low of 2.58 and a 1 year high of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.76.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

