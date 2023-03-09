Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $40.94 million and approximately $353,994.29 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00011134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,006,292 coins and its circulating supply is 16,976,984 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,000,266 with 16,974,766 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.45986573 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $376,945.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

