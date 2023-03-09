MetisDAO One Day Volume Reaches $4.56 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $113.93 million and $4.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $25.60 or 0.00127107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.69598577 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $3,381,337.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

