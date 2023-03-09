Michael Derby Sells 13,828 Shares of PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMDGet Rating) Chairman Michael Derby sold 13,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $23,784.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 341,707 shares in the company, valued at $587,736.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Michael Derby sold 10,497 shares of PaxMedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $20,364.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXMD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PaxMedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PaxMedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

