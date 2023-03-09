MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 2,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.
