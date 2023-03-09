Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 106,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,633. The company has a market cap of $121.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.99. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

