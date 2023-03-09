Mizuho Cuts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $80.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
