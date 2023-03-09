Mizuho Cuts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $80.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

