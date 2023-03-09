Mizuho Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $66.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on O. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.16. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

