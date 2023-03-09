Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $149.78 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $78.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $149.78 or 0.00692815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,613.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00386619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00084470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00539977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00166492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,250,108 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

