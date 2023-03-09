MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.78.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $228.70 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day moving average of $204.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

