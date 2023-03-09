MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €250.00 ($265.96) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($246.81) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.9 %

MTUAY opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.41.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

