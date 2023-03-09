MX TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.32 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00007716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $154.04 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

