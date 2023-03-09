NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 348.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.