NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSCGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 348.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities (ASX:NSC)

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.