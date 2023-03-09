National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $824,000. State Street Corp raised its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.