National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Price Performance
NCMI stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.
Institutional Trading of National CineMedia
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.