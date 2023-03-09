Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLS. William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Nautilus Price Performance
NLS stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.57. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
