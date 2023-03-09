Needham & Company LLC Increases Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $25.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Vertex Stock Performance
Shares of VERX stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.40, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex (VERX)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.