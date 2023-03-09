Needham & Company LLC Increases Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $25.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VERX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.40, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,111 shares of company stock worth $1,786,540. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.