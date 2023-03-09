Nelson John Squires III Sells 4,665 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE WCC traded down $5.92 on Thursday, reaching $166.34. The stock had a trading volume of 427,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

