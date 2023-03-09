Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $147.20 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $147.20 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,115.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00374714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00693251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00084292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.56 or 0.00544634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004941 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,514,691,724 coins and its circulating supply is 39,939,520,769 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

