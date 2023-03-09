Network International (LON:NETW) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275.60 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 275.60 ($3.31). 1,497,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,267,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.40 ($3.44).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Network International from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 360 ($4.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 432.50 ($5.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,478.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

