Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. 1,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

