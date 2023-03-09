Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 703,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,232. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

