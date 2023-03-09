Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on NDLS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company Price Performance
NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 703,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,232. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Featured Stories
