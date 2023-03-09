Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.23. 40,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 177,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $513,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,529,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $638,332. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

